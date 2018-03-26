United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) Holdings Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,525,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.64% of United Microelectronics worth $37,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 496.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 63,896 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 51.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 98,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 33,426 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 111.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 58,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.10.

Shares of United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) opened at $2.58 on Monday. United Microelectronics Corp has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $6,307.75, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.59.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 4.48%.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation is a global semiconductor foundry. The Company provides integrated circuit (IC) production for applications spanning every sector of the electronics industry. The Company operates through two segments: wafer fabrication and new business. The primary operating activity of the Company’s wafer fabrication segment is the manufacture of chips to the design specifications of its customers by using its own processes and techniques.

