United Rentals (URI) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.12

News articles about United Rentals (NYSE:URI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. United Rentals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the construction company an impact score of 45.8927258231234 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals (URI) traded up $6.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.57. 1,329,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,705.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.53. United Rentals has a one year low of $100.62 and a one year high of $190.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 40.20%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 15.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $150.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.18.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Jessica Graziano sold 3,405 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $629,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dale A. Asplund sold 1,229 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.13, for a total transaction of $231,211.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,903.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,448 shares of company stock worth $18,659,953. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/united-rentals-uri-receives-daily-media-impact-rating-of-0-12.html.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company. The Company is an equipment rental company, which operates throughout the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: general rentals, and trench, power and pump. The general rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial, industrial and homeowner equipment and related services and activities.

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.