Universa Market Capitalization Reaches $34.21 Million (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, Universa has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Universa has a market cap of $34.21 million and $7,860.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007411 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002775 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00719853 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00014987 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012412 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00038593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00143692 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00181790 BTC.

About Universa

Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,710,945,603 tokens. Universa’s official website is www.universa.io. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain.

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood. It is not possible to buy Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

