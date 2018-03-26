Upland Software Inc (UPLD) CFO Sells $1,191,600.00 in Stock

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $1,191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,126,512.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) opened at $29.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $604.97, a P/E ratio of -28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Upland Software Inc has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $31.70.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Upland Software had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $27.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Upland Software during the second quarter worth $172,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Upland Software by 449.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 72,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Upland Software by 55.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 143,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Upland Software during the second quarter worth $1,896,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Upland Software by 784.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Upland Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Upland Software to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Upland Software Inc (UPLD) CFO Sells $1,191,600.00 in Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/upland-software-inc-upld-cfo-sells-1191600-00-in-stock.html.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software Inc is a provider of cloud-based enterprise work management software. The Company provides a family of cloud-based enterprise work management software applications for the information technology, process excellence, finance, professional services and marketing functions within organizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.