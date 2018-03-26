US Foods (USFD) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.21

Media coverage about US Foods (NYSE:USFD) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. US Foods earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.252785473129 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of US Foods stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,572,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. US Foods has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $7,157.91, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). US Foods had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

USFD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lowered US Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $33.00 price objective on US Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

In other US Foods news, insider Jay Kvasnicka sold 59,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $2,047,208.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,862 shares in the company, valued at $651,116.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Rickard sold 17,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $557,189.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,029 shares of company stock valued at $21,423,827 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. is a holding company. The Company is a foodservice distributor in the United States. The Company, through US Foods, Inc (USF), markets and primarily distributes fresh, frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the United States. These customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

