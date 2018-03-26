UTRUST 1-Day Volume Tops $2.19 Million (CRYPTO:UTK)

UTRUST (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. UTRUST has a market cap of $41.87 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of UTRUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UTRUST token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001789 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and EtherDelta. Over the last seven days, UTRUST has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002764 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.60 or 0.00727979 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00015097 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012222 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00038621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00148164 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00186347 BTC.

UTRUST Token Profile

UTRUST was first traded on December 28th, 2017. UTRUST’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,885,273 tokens. The official message board for UTRUST is medium.com/@UTRUST. The official website for UTRUST is utrust.io. The Reddit community for UTRUST is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UTRUST’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Utrust is a blockchain-based platform that combines elements from traditional payment systems with the advantages provided by cryptocurrencies. The platform allows users to buy items, digital or physical, with their favorite cryptocurrency or token while providing a consumer-protection system in which coins are held in escrow until the transaction is fully complete. In case of a conflict, the resolution is handled by Utrust. The Utrust platform features its own Ethereum-based token, the UTK. The token provides multiple advantages, including a zero-fee system within the Utrust platform, which means that payments made with the UTK are free of charge. The token also runs on a buy-back & burn program in which part of the revenue generated by Utrust is allocated to the purchase of tokens that are then publicly destroyed, creating a deflationary currency. “

Buying and Selling UTRUST

UTRUST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy UTRUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UTRUST must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UTRUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

