Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Universal Display from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Universal Display from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.73.

Universal Display stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,925. The company has a market cap of $4,952.07, a PE ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 1.08. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $80.20 and a 1 year high of $209.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.55 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 30.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth H. Gemmill sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $310,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Sherwin I. Seligsohn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,119 shares in the company, valued at $28,623,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,750 shares of company stock worth $10,601,775 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

