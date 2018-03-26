Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1563 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.16. 3,427,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,157. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $47.18 and a one year high of $58.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

