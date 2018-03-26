Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (VGK)

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.278 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.07. 5,905,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,102,289. The stock has a market cap of $19,440.00 and a P/E ratio of -5.90. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $63.60.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

