VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF (VOOV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF (BMV:VOOV) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.5742 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 26th.

Shares of VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF (VOOV) traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.15. VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF has a twelve month low of $98.13 and a twelve month high of $116.72.

