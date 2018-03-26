Ventas (VTR) PT Lowered to $55.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 target price on shares of Ventas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $55.00 target price on shares of Ventas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.23.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.03. 1,137,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,121. Ventas has a 1 year low of $47.80 and a 1 year high of $72.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17,136.11, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Ventas had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $895.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1,945.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with its properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net leased properties, senior living operations and office operations. Under its triple-net leased properties segment, the Company invests in and owns seniors housing and healthcare properties throughout the United States and the United Kingdom and leases those properties to healthcare operating companies under triple-net or absolute-net leases that obligate the tenants to pay all property-related expenses.

