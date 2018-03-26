Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Veracyte earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.6681258015919 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Veracyte (NASDAQ VCYT) traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $9.80.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 68.43%. sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.40 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc is a genomic diagnostics company. The Company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It targets diseases in which patients undergo invasive diagnostic procedures. Its products combine genomic technology, clinical science and machine learning. The Company commercializes over three genomic tests, which are transforming the diagnosis of thyroid cancer, lung cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

