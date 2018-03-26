VeriCoin Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. VeriCoin has a market cap of $16.83 million and $1.33 million worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00006955 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Livecoin, Bleutrade and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00656982 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004660 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000585 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003429 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002720 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00085690 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 30,891,444 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC is designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoS phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase is designed to finish after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoS interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoS. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoS interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, CoinEgg and Poloniex. It is not possible to purchase VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

