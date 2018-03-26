Verify Trading 12.6% Lower This Week (CRYPTO:CRED)

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, Verify has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Verify has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $7,524.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verify token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002740 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Token Store and EtherDelta.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verify alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007457 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002771 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.43 or 0.00722798 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015129 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012622 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00141822 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00180777 BTC.

Verify Token Profile

Verify launched on December 5th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,430,282 tokens. Verify’s official website is verify.as. The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verify is a distributed reputation protocol built for eCommerce. It monitors and continually updates the reputation of the various parties involved in a transaction. This results in a public, provably valid reputation record for buyers and sellers as rated by their counterparties. Finally, this reputation data is used in various ways to incentivize reputed sellers and buyers to continue using the Verify protocol. CRED is an ECR20 token used within the Verify platform. “

Buying and Selling Verify

Verify can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Token Store and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Verify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verify must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verify using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Verify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.