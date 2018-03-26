Verona Pharma plc – American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 127614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRNA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma plc – American Depositary Share and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Verona Pharma plc – American Depositary Share in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma plc – American Depositary Share in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Verona Pharma plc – American Depositary Share currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Verona Pharma plc – American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.19. analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc – American Depositary Share will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Verona Pharma plc – American Depositary Share (VRNA) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.90” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/verona-pharma-plc-american-depositary-share-vrna-sets-new-12-month-high-at-22-90.html.

Verona Pharma plc – American Depositary Share Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companys lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma.

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma plc - American Depositary Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma plc - American Depositary Share and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.