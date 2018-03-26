BB&T Securities LLC Cuts Stake in VF Corp (VFC)

BB&T Securities LLC cut its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,242 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $11,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,891,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,619,997,000 after purchasing an additional 335,056 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in VF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,913,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $289,592,000 after acquiring an additional 236,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in VF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,817,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,921,000 after acquiring an additional 172,234 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in VF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,744,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,127,000 after acquiring an additional 97,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in VF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,394,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,172,000 after acquiring an additional 184,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp (NYSE VFC) opened at $72.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28,724.35, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $84.38.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. VF had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Pivotal Research set a $95.00 target price on VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.55.

V.F. Corporation (VF) is engaged in the design, production, procurement, marketing and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. The Company’s segments include Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear and Sportswear. Its Outdoor & Action Sports Coalition is a group of authentic outdoor and activity-based lifestyle brands.

