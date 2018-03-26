Viacoin Market Capitalization Tops $34.66 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00018425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex and Bittrex. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $34.66 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.27 or 0.01825340 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005217 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00015208 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001258 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00024769 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002389 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,005,266 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Coinroom, Bittrex and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.