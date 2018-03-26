Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Viavi Solutions worth $8,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 97,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,530 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 4.7% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 161,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 5.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 181,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 56.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 27,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on VIAV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities set a $13.00 target price on Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.

In other news, CFO Amar Maletira sold 15,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $153,907.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,590.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $131,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,563.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,131 shares of company stock worth $986,485. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ VIAV) opened at $9.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,189.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $201.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.80 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/viavi-solutions-inc-viav-shares-sold-by-guggenheim-capital-llc.html.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc (Viavi) is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises and their ecosystems. The Company also offers thin film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government and healthcare and other markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.