Virgin Media (VMED) Bonds Drop 1% During Trading

An issue of Virgin Media Inc. (NASDAQ:VMED) bonds fell 1% against their face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield debt issue has a 6% coupon and is set to mature on October 15, 2024. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $97.97. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

Virgin Media Company Profile

Virgin Media Inc (Virgin Media)is engaged in entertainment and communications business. The Company has two segments: Consumer and Business. The Company is a provider of broadband Internet, television, mobile telephony and fixed line telephony services that offer a range of entertainment and communications services to residential and commercial customers throughout the United Kingdom.

