Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in StoneMor Partners L.P. (STON)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of StoneMor Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STON. Benchmark Capital Advisors bought a new stake in StoneMor Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA bought a new position in shares of StoneMor Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of StoneMor Partners by 1,652.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 15,319 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneMor Partners during the third quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of StoneMor Partners by 22.0% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneMor Partners alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of StoneMor Partners from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

In related news, major shareholder Value Equity Fund Gp L. Oaktree acquired 104,054 shares of StoneMor Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $544,202.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund Gp I. L.P. Oaktree acquired 12,373 shares of StoneMor Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $74,238.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 400,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,351 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor Partners L.P. (STON) opened at $6.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. StoneMor Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.03 million for the quarter. StoneMor Partners had a negative return on equity of 22.16% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. research analysts expect that StoneMor Partners L.P. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/virtu-financial-llc-buys-new-position-in-stonemor-partners-l-p-ston.html.

About StoneMor Partners

StoneMor Partners L.P. owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes. The Company operates through two segments: Cemetery Operations and Funeral Homes. Its Cemetery Operations segment sells interment rights, caskets, burial vaults, cremation niches, markers and other cemetery related merchandise. Its Funeral Homes segment offers a range of services, including family consultation, final expense insurance products, the removal and preparation of remains, provision of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, worship and performance of funeral services, and transportation services.

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.