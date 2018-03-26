Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clifford W. Jr. Hoffman bought 10,000 shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $103,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) opened at $10.17 on Monday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $11.57.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objectives are current income and long-term growth of income. Capital appreciation is a secondary objective. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in the public utility industry.

