Voestalpine (VLPNY) & Its Competitors Critical Review

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS: VLPNY) is one of 61 publicly-traded companies in the “STEEL” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Voestalpine to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.9% of shares of all “STEEL” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of shares of all “STEEL” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Voestalpine has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voestalpine’s rivals have a beta of 1.72, meaning that their average stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Voestalpine pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Voestalpine pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “STEEL” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 38.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Voestalpine and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voestalpine 5.46% 11.26% 4.66% Voestalpine Competitors -546.22% 10.40% 6.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Voestalpine and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voestalpine 0 0 0 0 N/A Voestalpine Competitors 438 1406 1487 70 2.35

As a group, “STEEL” companies have a potential upside of 13.94%. Given Voestalpine’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Voestalpine has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Voestalpine and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Voestalpine $12.40 billion $569.87 million 12.39 Voestalpine Competitors $9.98 billion $429.38 million -4.63

Voestalpine has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Voestalpine is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Voestalpine beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Voestalpine Company Profile

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces and processes hot and cold-rolled steel; electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated plates; electrical steel strips; and heavy plates, as well as turbine casings. It serves the automotive, white goods, electrical, processing, energy, and engineering industries. The High Performance Metals segment offers special alloys for the oil and natural gas, aerospace, and energy engineering industries; tool manufacturing, heat treatment, and coating services; and warehousing and preprocessing of special steels, as well as services, including logistics, distribution, and processing for the oil and natural gas industries. The Metal Engineering division offers rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, seamless tubes, and welding filler materials; track-based monitoring systems for various railway applications; and services for railway sector. The Metal Forming division manufactures special tubes and sections, and precision strip steel, as well as pre-finished system components made from pressed, punched, and roll-profiled parts for the automobile manufacture and supply, construction, storage, energy, and agricultural equipment industries. It also provides cold-rolled precision strip steel. voestalpine AG is based in Linz, Austria.

