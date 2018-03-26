Voise Price Tops $0.0092 on Major Exchanges (VOISE)

Voise (CURRENCY:VOISE) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Voise token can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, TOPBTC and HitBTC. During the last week, Voise has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Voise has a total market cap of $4.60 million and $631,421.00 worth of Voise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007336 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002737 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00716231 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015071 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012761 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00038216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00142535 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00184575 BTC.

Voise Token Profile

Voise was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Voise’s total supply is 775,513,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,887,537 tokens. The Reddit community for Voise is /r/voise and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Voise’s official Twitter account is @voiseit. Voise’s official website is www.voise.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voise is an Ethereum based music streaming platform. VOICE tokens are the framework for the Voice´s environment, serving as the currency that rewards content creators and is charged to the streamers. “

Voise Token Trading

Voise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptopia, HitBTC, CoinExchange, EtherDelta, TOPBTC, IDEX, Livecoin and Mercatox. It is not possible to purchase Voise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voise must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

