Wagerr (WGR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $50,535.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Wagerr has a market cap of $31.64 million and $50,535.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002141 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and Tidex. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wagerr Token Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 198,360,471 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. The current Wagerr token is a transitionary token issued on the Waves Platform. It's a provisionary token that can be exchanged freely on the Waves decentralized exchange before the Wagerr mainnet launches. “

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and YoBit. It is not possible to buy Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

