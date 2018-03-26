Waltonchain Market Capitalization Tops $310.05 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for approximately $12.45 or 0.00156937 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Coinrail and Allcoin. Waltonchain has a market cap of $310.05 million and approximately $6.47 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.29 or 0.05964670 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00197440 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004117 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000871 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,898,178 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain is a cryptocurrency project leveraging the Ethereum blockchain and RFID technology. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlink, Allcoin, OKEx, Binance, HitBTC, EtherDelta, Coinnest, COSS, Coinrail and Kucoin. It is not currently possible to buy Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

