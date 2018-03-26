Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, “For 2018, Watts Water estimated that its organic sales to increase around 3% operating margin to expand between 50 and 70 basis points in the year due to higher volume and pricing actions. In addition, restructuring benefits will drive margin performance in 2018. Also, Watts Water’s focus on new product innovation will drive growth. Further, the company will benefit in 2018 from the U.S. tax reform. Upbeat trends in ABI and Dodge Momentum Indexes signal positive conditions in the non-residential market which bodes well for Watts Water’s performance. Moreover, the stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, Watts Water's top-line remains challenged by foreign-exchange headwinds and delivery timing issues. Also, raw material price inflation might dent margins in the upcoming quarters.”

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a buy rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.40.

Watts Water Technologies stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.85. 67,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,389. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $59.15 and a 12 month high of $84.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,594.35, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.35 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.85%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 16,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $1,249,308.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 10,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $782,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,332. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $620,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/watts-water-technologies-wts-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc is a supplier of products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The Company, through its subsidiary, Watts Regulator Co, is engaged in manufacturing products and systems focused on the control, conservation and quality of water, and safety of the people using it.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watts Water Technologies (WTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.