WaykiChain (WIC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WIC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. WaykiChain has a market cap of $0.00 and $3.77 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00004833 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi and AEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002731 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00713403 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014988 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012663 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00038186 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00142129 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00184711 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain’s launch date was October 24th, 2017. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto.

WaykiChain Coin Trading

WaykiChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and AEX. It is not possible to buy WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

