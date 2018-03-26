Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Microsoft (MSFT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) in the last few weeks:

3/26/2018 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2018 – Microsoft was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $101.39 price target on the stock.

3/21/2018 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/13/2018 – Microsoft was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.04 price target on the stock.

3/12/2018 – Microsoft was given a new $120.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2018 – Microsoft was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Microsoft has a dominant position in the desktop PC market, with its operating systems being used in the majority of PCs worldwide. The company’s strategic growth investments in cloud business and AI are a positive. The launch of Surface LTE and the new generation of Windows 10 PCs from its OEM partners bodes well for the company. Also, Microsoft’s recent blockchain deals with Hapoalim and Accenture and its Coco framework are tailwinds. We expect rapid adoption of Azure and Office 365 to remain the key catalysts in the near future. We believe that collaborations with Amazon, Red Hat, Symantec, Cray and PAREXEL are positive for the company's growth prospects. We also believe that Microsoft’s strategic initiatives to enter the augmented reality and virtual reality market will be positives. However, it's business reorganization and “cloud-first mobile-first” execution risks remain. Competition remains stiff.”

3/6/2018 – Microsoft was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $95.65 price target on the stock.

3/1/2018 – Microsoft was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $97.68 price target on the stock.

2/20/2018 – Microsoft was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $94.80 price target on the stock.

2/14/2018 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial.

2/12/2018 – Microsoft was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $95.92 price target on the stock.

2/6/2018 – Microsoft was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $94.20 price target on the stock.

2/6/2018 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $95.00 to $107.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2018 – Microsoft was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $93.56 price target on the stock.

2/5/2018 – Microsoft was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Microsoft reported stellar second-quarter results. Both earnings and revenues increased year over year, due to strategic growth investments in cloud business and AI along with robust sales implementation. LinkedIn contributed 4 points of revenue growth. The company recently unveiled Surface LTE and a new generation of Windows 10 PCs from its OEM partners. Also, Microsoft’s recent blockchain deals with Hapoalim and Accenture and its Coco framework are tailwinds. We expect rapid adoption of Azure and Office 365 to remain the key catalysts in the near future. Azure has been selected by the likes of United Technologies and Columbia Sportswear. We believe that collaborations with the likes of Amazon, Red Hat, Symantec, Cray and PAREXEL are positive for the company's growth prospects. We also believe that Microsoft’s strategic initiatives to enter the augmented reality and virtual reality market will be positives.”

2/2/2018 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $102.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2018 – Microsoft was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/1/2018 – Microsoft was given a new $62.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/1/2018 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2018 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $106.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2018 – Microsoft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $109.00.

2/1/2018 – Microsoft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

2/1/2018 – Microsoft was given a new $97.00 price target on by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/1/2018 – Microsoft was given a new $106.00 price target on by analysts at Morningstar, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/1/2018 – Microsoft was given a new $94.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/1/2018 – Microsoft was given a new $95.00 price target on by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/1/2018 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2018 – Microsoft was given a new $103.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2018 – Microsoft was given a new $105.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2018 – Microsoft was given a new $105.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2018 – Microsoft was given a new $110.00 price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2018 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $104.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2018 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $94.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2018 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2018 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2018 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2018 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2018 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/25/2018 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

1/25/2018 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at Instinet. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Microsoft Co. (MSFT) traded up $5.24 on Monday, reaching $92.42. 27,554,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,153,898. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $671,267.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Microsoft Co alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Microsoft had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $28.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.07%.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,254,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $279,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 178,278 shares in the company, valued at $16,633,337.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $930,900. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,052,011 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,880,105,000 after purchasing an additional 25,053,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,277,661 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,280,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,693 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Microsoft by 212.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,663,044 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,801,874,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353,245 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 609.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,174,883 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,389,625,000 after purchasing an additional 42,243,011 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,463,571 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,864,881,000 after purchasing an additional 774,549 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.