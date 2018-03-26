Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for McDonald's (MCD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for McDonald's (NYSE: MCD):

3/12/2018 – McDonald's had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2018 – McDonald's had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2018 – McDonald's had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $182.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2018 – McDonald's was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “McDonald’s shares outpaced the industry in the past year. Notably, growing guest count remains McDonald’s top priority and it is undertaking various sales and digital initiatives to this end. As a result, Q4 marked the fourth consecutive quarter of comparable guest count growth for the company. Increased focus on delivery, enhancement of digital capabilities, and accelerated deployment of Experience of the Future restaurants in the United States will drive growth. In fact, global comps at McDonald’s have been positive over the past nine quarters. Meanwhile, augmented focus on refranchising will cut the company’s capital requirements and facilitate EPS growth and ROE expansion in the long run. Yet, higher costs along with currency headwinds may hurt profits. Also, a soft industry backdrop in the United States and macroeconomic concerns in some parts of the world might limit sales growth.”

3/6/2018 – McDonald's had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $191.00.

3/5/2018 – McDonald's was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2018 – McDonald's had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2018 – McDonald's had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from $167.00 to $176.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2018 – McDonald's had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from $205.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2018 – McDonald's had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $180.00.

1/31/2018 – McDonald's had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $180.00.

1/31/2018 – McDonald's had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2018 – McDonald's was given a new $184.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2018 – McDonald's had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2018 – McDonald's had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $175.00.

1/30/2018 – McDonald's was given a new $191.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2018 – McDonald's was given a new $190.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2018 – McDonald's had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $198.00 to $203.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2018 – McDonald's was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2018 – McDonald's was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2018 – McDonald's had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $191.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $185.00.

1/23/2018 – McDonald's had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $198.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $190.00.

1/19/2018 – McDonald's was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2018 – McDonald's was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $196.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “McDonald’s shares outpaced the industry in the past year. Notably, growing guest count remains McDonald’s top priority and it is undertaking various sales and digital initiatives to this end. Increased focus on delivery, enhancement of digital capabilities, and accelerated deployment of Experience of the Future restaurants in the United States should drive growth too. Efforts to attract customers in International Lead & High Growth Markets also bode well. In fact, global comps at McDonald’s have been positive over the past eight quarters. Meanwhile, augmented focus on refranchising will cut the company’s capital requirements and facilitate EPS growth and ROE expansion in the long run. Yet, high labor costs and currency headwinds might keep profits under pressure. Also, political and economic unrest in some parts of the world and a not so enticing U.S. restaurant space might restrict sales growth.”

Shares of McDonald's stock traded down $3.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.01. 4,253,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,028,610. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04. McDonald's Co. has a 12-month low of $128.18 and a 12-month high of $178.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $128,994.68, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. McDonald's had a net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 201.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. McDonald's’s payout ratio is 63.52%.

In other McDonald's news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $238,414.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,414.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $5,999,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

