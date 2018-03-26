Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $7.38 Million Holdings in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of Schwab Strategic Trust worth $7,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab Strategic Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab Strategic Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 32,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Schwab Strategic Trust by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Schwab Strategic Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 59,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Strategic Trust by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHH) opened at $36.71 on Monday. Schwab Strategic Trust has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $42.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

