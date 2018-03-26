Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $7.48 Million Stake in Encana Corp (ECA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 134,087 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of Encana worth $7,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encana in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encana in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Encana in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encana in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Encana in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Encana Corp (NYSE ECA) opened at $11.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,356.35, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.13. Encana Corp has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Encana had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. sell-side analysts forecast that Encana Corp will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Encana declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Encana’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $26,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,345.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne P. Nimocks purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.62 per share, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,572. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,500 shares of company stock worth $245,325. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ECA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Encana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Encana in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Encana from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price target on Encana and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Encana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.39.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation is an energy producer that is focused on developing its multi-basin portfolio of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) producing plays. The Company’s operations also include the marketing of natural gas, oil and NGLs. All of its reserves and production are located in North America.

