Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 24,585 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 322,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,585 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.84% of Ultra Clean worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 525.9% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 23,440 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,975,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 740,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 137,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) opened at $19.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $733.62, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $34.59.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $248.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.73 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UCTT. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,708 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Joe Williams sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $271,987.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,051. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacture of production tools, modules and subsystems the semiconductor capital equipment industry. The Company’s products include precision robotic solutions; gas delivery systems; a range of industrial and automation production equipment products; subsystems that includes wafer cleaning sub-systems, chemical delivery modules, top-plate assemblies, frame assemblies, and process modules.

