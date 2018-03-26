Wendys (WEN) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) in a report issued on Monday, March 19th. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q1 2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WEN. BidaskClub raised Wendys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush raised Wendys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Wendys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Wendys to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.48.

Get Wendys alerts:

Shares of Wendys stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.12. 2,338,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,125,282. The firm has a market cap of $4,019.77, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Wendys has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $17.66.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $309.25 million for the quarter. Wendys had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendys declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Gunther Plosch acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $83,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $415,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emil J. Brolick sold 540,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $9,264,855.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,371,835 shares in the company, valued at $23,513,251.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Wendys by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new stake in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/wendys-wen-earns-market-perform-rating-from-analysts-at-oppenheimer-updated.html.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy’s Company is the parent company of subsidiary holding company Wendy’s Restaurants, LLC (Wendy’s Restaurants). Wendy’s Restaurants is the parent company of Wendy’s International, LLC (Wendy’s), which is the owner and franchisor of the Wendy’s restaurant system in the United States. Wendy’s is a restaurant company specializing in the hamburger sandwich segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.