Chevron Co. (CVX) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. Robshaw & Julian Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the second quarter. Robshaw & Julian Associates Inc. now owns 73,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 446,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,584,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares during the period. Bristol Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 76.9% during the second quarter. Bristol Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,179,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,062,050,000 after purchasing an additional 185,215 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE CVX) traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.84. 1,716,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,228,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $215,820.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $102.55 and a twelve month high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.54). Chevron had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $37.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 92.37%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Vetr upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.35 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.79.

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

