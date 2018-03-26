Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) Shares Bought by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA VYM) traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.04. The stock had a trading volume of 532,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,823. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.07 and a fifty-two week high of $90.93.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/westside-investment-management-inc-has-1-22-million-stake-in-vanguard-high-dividend-yield-etf-vym-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.