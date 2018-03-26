Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.14

Media headlines about Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Wheaton Precious Metals earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.0476235768488 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $20.47. 2,253,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,031.58, a PE ratio of 157.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.41. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $242.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.84 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 276.92%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, formerly Silver Wheaton Corp, is a Canada-based pure precious metals streaming company engaged in the sale of silver and gold. The Company operates through eight segments: the silver produced by the San Dimas, Penasquito and Antamina mines, the gold produced by the Sudbury and Salobo mines, the silver and gold produced by the Constancia mine and the Other mines, and corporate operations.

