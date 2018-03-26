Whirlpool (WHR) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.19

News stories about Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Whirlpool earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.320622701418 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Whirlpool (NYSE WHR) traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $153.44. The stock had a trading volume of 668,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,348. The company has a market cap of $10,789.13, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $152.40 and a 12 month high of $202.99.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.49%.

WHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whirlpool to $200.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS raised Whirlpool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial raised Whirlpool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.40.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of home appliances. The Company’s segments include North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America, and Asia. In North America, the Company markets and distributes home appliances and small domestic appliances under a range of brand names.

