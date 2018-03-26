William Derek Aylesworth Acquires 13,075 Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd (VII) Stock

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) insider William Derek Aylesworth acquired 13,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$208,807.75.

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE VII) traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$16.01. The company had a trading volume of 517,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,083. The firm has a market cap of $5,070.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.99. Seven Generations Energy Ltd has a twelve month low of C$13.62 and a twelve month high of C$27.08.

Get Seven Generations Energy alerts:

VII has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$24.00 price objective on Seven Generations Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$25.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$22.00 price objective on Seven Generations Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded Seven Generations Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.86.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/william-derek-aylesworth-acquires-13075-shares-of-seven-generations-energy-ltd-vii-stock.html.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. is a Canada-based natural gas developer. The Company focuses on exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties in western Canada. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development and value optimization of tight and shale hydrocarbon resource plays.

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.