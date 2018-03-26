William J. Sandbrook Sells 9,000 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc (USCR) Stock

U.S. Concrete, Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Vice Chairman William J. Sandbrook sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $546,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc (USCR) traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.95. The stock had a trading volume of 410,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,651. U.S. Concrete, Inc has a one year low of $59.50 and a one year high of $86.35. The firm has a market cap of $1,020.20, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $341.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. U.S. Concrete’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Concrete by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,110,000 after purchasing an additional 78,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in U.S. Concrete by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,104,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,373,000 after purchasing an additional 173,567 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Concrete by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,366,000 after purchasing an additional 198,680 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in U.S. Concrete by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 567,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,431,000 after purchasing an additional 87,150 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in U.S. Concrete by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Concrete from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

