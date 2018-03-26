Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock Price

Press coverage about Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Willis Lease Finance earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 47.8348748500687 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.94. 7,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,040. The firm has a market cap of $189.56, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. Willis Lease Finance has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.19 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 14.85%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units, and aircraft worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

