Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Sells $3,407,500.00 in Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Michael A. Stankey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $3,407,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael A. Stankey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Workday alerts:

On Thursday, December 28th, Michael A. Stankey sold 12,500 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $1,276,250.00.

On Thursday, December 28th, Michael A. Stankey sold 12,500 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $1,276,250.00.

Workday Inc (NASDAQ WDAY) traded up $4.10 on Monday, hitting $131.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,958. Workday Inc has a 52 week low of $80.76 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26,804.40, a PE ratio of -85.55 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Workday had a negative return on equity of 16.31% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $582.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.41 million. analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (down from $106.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Workday from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $92.50) on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 5,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 6.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Workday by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/workday-inc-wday-director-michael-a-stankey-sells-25000-shares-updated.html.

About Workday

Workday, Inc is a provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. The Company delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for various companies, educational institutions and government agencies. As part of its applications, the Company provides embedded analytics that capture the content and context of everyday business events, facilitating informed decision-making from wherever users are working.

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.