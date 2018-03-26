WorldCoin (WDC) 1-Day Volume Tops $705.00

WorldCoin (CURRENCY:WDC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 26th. WorldCoin has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $705.00 worth of WorldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WorldCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, WorldCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008125 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000184 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001119 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002096 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 73.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004540 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006131 BTC.

WorldCoin Profile

WorldCoin (CURRENCY:WDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 14th, 2013. WorldCoin’s total supply is 118,638,989 coins. The Reddit community for WorldCoin is /r/worldcoinalliance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WorldCoin’s official Twitter account is @WorldcoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WorldCoin is forum.worldcoin.global. WorldCoin’s official website is worldcoin.global.

WorldCoin Coin Trading

WorldCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade and Bittylicious. It is not possible to purchase WorldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorldCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WorldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

