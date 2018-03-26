Worthington Industries (WOR) & Its Rivals Financial Survey

Worthington Industries (NYSE: WOR) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “METALS FABRICATING” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Worthington Industries to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.7% of Worthington Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of shares of all “METALS FABRICATING” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Worthington Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “METALS FABRICATING” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Worthington Industries and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worthington Industries 0 2 0 0 2.00 Worthington Industries Competitors 170 689 768 25 2.39

Worthington Industries currently has a consensus price target of $46.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.64%. As a group, “METALS FABRICATING” companies have a potential upside of 14.53%. Given Worthington Industries’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Worthington Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Worthington Industries and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worthington Industries 5.43% 17.07% 7.37% Worthington Industries Competitors -96.19% 7.51% 2.48%

Dividends

Worthington Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Worthington Industries pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “METALS FABRICATING” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 26.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Worthington Industries has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Worthington Industries lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Worthington Industries has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worthington Industries’ rivals have a beta of 0.87, meaning that their average share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Worthington Industries and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Worthington Industries $3.01 billion $204.51 million 14.93 Worthington Industries Competitors $4.25 billion $225.62 million 13.58

Worthington Industries’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Worthington Industries. Worthington Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Worthington Industries rivals beat Worthington Industries on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc. is a metals manufacturing company, focused on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products. The Company’s segments include Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, Engineered Cabs and Other. The Steel Processing segment buys coils of steel from integrated steel mills and mini-mills, and also toll processes steel for steel mills, end users, service centers and other processors. The Pressure Cylinders segment manufactures and sells filled and unfilled pressure cylinders, tanks, hand torches, and oil and gas equipment along with various accessories and related products for end use market applications. The Engineered Cabs is a non-captive designer and manufacturer of custom-engineered open and enclosed cabs and operator stations and custom fabrications for heavy mobile equipment used in the agricultural, construction, forestry, mining and military industries. The Other segment includes Construction Services and Worthington Energy Innovations.

