Wyndham Worldwide (WYN) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wyndham Worldwide earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.0152866448429 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE WYN) traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.41. The company had a trading volume of 786,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,529. The company has a market cap of $11,207.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.38. Wyndham Worldwide has a twelve month low of $83.19 and a twelve month high of $127.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. Wyndham Worldwide had a return on equity of 92.39% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Wyndham Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Worldwide will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Wyndham Worldwide’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

WYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs upgraded Wyndham Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Wolfe Research raised Wyndham Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Wyndham Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.75.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.76, for a total transaction of $32,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 8,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.73, for a total value of $1,028,898.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,784 shares in the company, valued at $15,807,958.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,510 shares of company stock worth $2,273,541. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation is a hospitality company. The Company offers a range of hospitality services and products through its global portfolio of brands. The Company operates through three segments: Wyndham Hotel Group, Wyndham Destination Network and Wyndham Vacation Ownership. The Company’s brands include Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Howard Johnson, Wingate by Wyndham, Microtel Inns & Suites by Wyndham, TRYP by Wyndham, Dolce Hotels and Resorts, RCI, Landal GreenParks, Novasol, Hoseasons, cottages.com, James Villa Holidays, Wyndham Vacation Rentals, Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Shell Vacations Club and WorldMark by Wyndham.

