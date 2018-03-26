Insider Selling: Yext Inc (YEXT) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $122,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Thursday, March 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $123,900.00.

On Thursday, March 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $133,000.00.

On Thursday, March 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $125,100.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $120,500.00.

On Thursday, February 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $111,900.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $119,000.00.

On Thursday, January 25th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $121,900.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $125,600.00.

Yext Inc (YEXT) opened at $12.64 on Monday. Yext Inc has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $15.11.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Yext in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth about $173,000. 38.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/yext-inc-yext-cfo-sells-122700-00-in-stock-updated.html.

About Yext

Yext Inc is a knowledge engine provider. Yext puts business on the map. The Yext Knowledge Engine enables companies to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and sync it to over 100 services in the PowerListings Network, including Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.