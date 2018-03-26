Yocoin Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (YOC)

Yocoin (CURRENCY:YOC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Yocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. Yocoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $2,572.00 worth of Yocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Yocoin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.70 or 0.01895880 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005267 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00015384 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001189 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00022251 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Yocoin Coin Profile

Yocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2015. Yocoin’s total supply is 171,455,400 coins and its circulating supply is 111,945,400 coins. The official website for Yocoin is www.yocoin.org. Yocoin’s official Twitter account is @yocoin15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Yocoin

Yocoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, C-CEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is not currently possible to buy Yocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yocoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

