Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,478 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Yum! Brands worth $28,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $75,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,721.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $194,760.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,343 shares of company stock valued at $361,203 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.61. 753,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.49. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.85 and a 1 year high of $86.93. The company has a market cap of $27,159.67, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.80% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc is engaged in restaurant business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated or franchised over 43,500 restaurants in more than 135 countries and territories operating under the KFC, Pizza Hut or Taco Bell (collectively the Concepts) brands. The Company operates through three segments: The KFC Division, which includes the operations of the KFC concept around the world; The Pizza Hut Division, which includes the operations of the Pizza Hut concept around the world, and The Taco Bell Division, which includes the operations of the Taco Bell concept around the world.

