Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). Nutanix reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 196.67%. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTNX. Goldman Sachs cut Nutanix from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded Nutanix to a “top pick” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.52.

NTNX stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,508,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,754. The stock has a market cap of $8,202.25, a PE ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 2.13. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

In related news, President Sudheesh Nair Vadakkedath sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 188,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,469,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Sangster sold 100,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $5,052,139.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,645,160 shares of company stock worth $101,996,929. Corporate insiders own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 850.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. First American Bank bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 44.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc is a United States-based company, which provides an enterprise cloud platform that converges silos of server, virtualization and storage into an integrated solution. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform connects to public cloud services. It has operations in the United States; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Asia-Pacific, and Other Americas.

