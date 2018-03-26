Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.01). Oasis Petroleum posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oasis Petroleum.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $404.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.78 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 9.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OAS shares. UBS started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray set a $15.00 target price on Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 2,640.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 107,985 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 104,045 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 21.1% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,096,000 after acquiring an additional 269,152 shares during the last quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $2,788,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Precocity Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 20.5% in the third quarter. Precocity Capital LP now owns 1,325,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,084,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE OAS) traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,427,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,246,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,632.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 2.20. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. Its segments include Exploration and Production, Well Services, and Midstream Services.

