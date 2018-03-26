Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Brokerages expect Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) to post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tutor Perini’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.31. Tutor Perini posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tutor Perini will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tutor Perini.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion.

TPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $27.00 target price on shares of Tutor Perini and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

In related news, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $1,113,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,748,120 shares in the company, valued at $127,953,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPC. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,405,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,980,000 after acquiring an additional 516,367 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,723,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,033,000 after purchasing an additional 266,359 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new position in Tutor Perini during the third quarter worth about $7,526,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 204.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 343,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 230,916 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth about $5,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.12. 44,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,585. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,122.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation is a construction company offering general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private customers and public agencies across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors. Its Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the repair, replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across various geographic regions of the United States.

